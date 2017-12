బంగారం.. అసలు భూమిలోకి ఎలా వచ్చిందో తెలుసా?

Bizarre

A large Moon-sized planetary body may have penetrated all the way down to the Earth's core during the early days of our planet's formation, delivering precious metals such as gold and platinum, a study has found. Researchers at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) and University of Maryland in the US created high-resolution impact simulations that show significant portions of a large planetesimal's core could penetrate all the way down to merge with Earth's core - or ricochet back into space and escape the planet entirely.In the research published in the journal Nature Geoscience, Simone Marchi and his colleagues found evidence of more massive accretion onto the Earth than previously thought after the Moon's formation.