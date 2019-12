Disha murder: 'దిశ'ను బతికుండగానే కాల్చేశారు !! దిశ గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ ,హత్య కేసులో కొత్త కోణం

English summary

The death of veterinary doctor Disha has spent chills down the spine across the country. Four accused were kept under high security in Charlapally jail. During the investigation, A1-Mohammed Arif told that they had burnt Disha’s body when she was in unconscious state. No feeling of remorse could be seen on the faces of the four culprits. He also told that they have raped her two times before killing her. He further stated that Chennakesavulu poured liquor into the girl's mouth as she started shouting when they tried to kidnap her.