English summary

seventeenth Lok Sabha has been elected and looks different from previous ones in many respects. It not only has the biggest majority enjoyed by a single party since 1984, it also has the highest number of women MPs ever. Interestingly, only 39 per cent of 542 MPs elected to the 17th Lok Sabha stated their profession as politics or social service. But surprisingly, the professional politicians in the Lok Sabha have registered a major jump from 24 per cent in the 16th Lok Sabha. Another 38 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs are farmers. Their share in the 16th Lok Sabha was 20 per cent. Farmers of the country must be hoping now that their brethren in the Lok Sabha would find a solution to the long-drawn farm crisis.