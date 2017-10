వర్ధమాన గాయని దారుణ హత్య! ఆ కేసులో.. ప్రధానసాక్షిఈమే, అందుకే లేపేశారా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 22-year-old singer from Haryana was shot dead today while she was returning to Delhi from nearby Panipat. Harshita Dahiya was shot six times in her neck and forehead and died on the spot, police said. The singer was returning to her home in Delhi's Narela after a performance at a village in Panipat in Haryana. En route, her car was overtaken and stopped by two men in another car in Panipat around 4 pm. "When she was returning, a car overtook her vehicle near Chamrara village and forced it to stop," senior police officer Desh Raj told news agency PTI.After overtaking the car, according to the police officer, the two unidentified men asked the driver and Harshita Dahiya's two assistants to step out of the car. They then fired seven rounds at her while she was inside the car. Six of those bullets hit her in the head and neck, killing her instantly.