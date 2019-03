80 శాతం బాంబులు లక్ష్యాన్ని ఛేదించాయి.. ప్రభుత్వానికి శాటిలైట్ చిత్రాలు అందజేస్తామన్న ఐఏఎఫ్

English summary

the Indian Air Force is learnt to have provided the government with proof that it hit targets in Pakistan's Balakot during the February 26 airstrike. The IAF has told the government that 80 per cent of the bombs deployed during the daring raid hit their intended targets, top sources within the service told . The Indian Air Force has prepared a dossier to refute the theory that the bombs missed their target. Pakistan has claimed that the bombs led to no significant damage except to trees and forest land. International media too have cast doubt on whether the Balakot airstrike caused any damage. However, international media have not been able to access the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp that was targetted in the Balakot airstrike.