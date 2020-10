కరోనాతో కంటి చూపు కోల్పోయిన బాలిక .. మెదడుపై కరోనా తీవ్ర ప్రభావం

English summary

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi has recorded the first case of coronavirus-induced brain nerve damage in a 11-year-old girl. The brain nerve damage has led to her experiencing blurred vision.We have found Covid-19 infection-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome in an 11-year-old girl, a draft of a report being prepared by the doctors in the child neurology department of the hospital said. This is the first case that has been reported in the paediatric age group.