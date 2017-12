కేంద్రం మెడకు చుట్టుకున్న 2జీ స్పెక్ట్రమ్‌ తీర్పు.. భారీగా నష్టపరిహారం కోరుతున్న కంపెనీలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After the special CBI court verdict in the controversial 2G case on December 21, the government faces compensation claims worth over Rs 17,000 crore from telcos like Videocon Telecom, Loop Telecom and STel who suffered loss of business after the Supreme Court scrapped 122 licences in 2012. These licences were issued in 2008 by the-then UPA government. The CBI court this week acquitted all accused including the-then telecom minister A. Raja, saying it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing against them. These telcos now plan to pursue their compensation claims with a new vigour. Videocon Telecom and Loop Telecom have already filed compensation claims of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore respectively in the telecom tribunal, which they now want to put on fast-track.