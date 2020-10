English summary

In an effort to reach out to the maximum possible people amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies digitally in Bihar. Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bihar Assembly election in-charge leading a strategy meet in Bodh Gaya on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally will be telecast through a digital medium in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.