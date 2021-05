షాక్: కరోనాతో రక్తం ఇలా గడ్డ కడుతోంది -అందుకే హఠాన్మరణాలు పెరిగాయి -వైరస్ సోకిన 5రోజుకు..

English summary

In the past one year as Covid-19 cases rose across the world, people have reported a range of complications that have borne out of the viral disease. One such complication that has gained traction in recent months is blood clotting or thrombosis. On May 5, Dr Ambarish Satwik, a vascular surgeon with the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi posted a picture on Twitter that has now gone viral. Covid-19 not a just lung disease, can also cause dangerous blood clots says Experts.