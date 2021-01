Body Positivity movement:నగ్నంగా కెమెరాలకు ఫోజులిచ్చిన బాలీవుడ్ నటి..

“I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!” – @bharatdabholkar @abhijitpanse @ravan_future Shot by – @tejasnerurkarr Let's get together to join this Body Positivity Movement. pic.twitter.com/XYpKhbMBxl

The actress, Vanita Kharat, made us laugh in the cinema halls till it hurt our stomach. But this time around, she has grabbed maximum eyeballs after she decided to pose nude for her latest photoshoot to promote body positivity.