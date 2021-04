Video : ఎర్రటి ఎండలో లాఠీ చేతపట్టి... గర్భంతో ఉన్నప్పటికీ.. ఆ మహిళా డీఎస్పీకి సెల్యూట్...

#FrontlineWarrior DSP Shilpa Sahu is posted in #Maoist affected Bastar's Dantewada.The police officer who is pregnant is busy on the streets under scorching sun appealing people to follow the #lockdown . Let's salute her and follow #COVID19 protocol #SocialDistancing #MaskUpIndia pic.twitter.com/UHnSLYfKaI

English summary

A video of a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police working on the busy streets and appealing to people to follow lockdown guidelines surfaced on the internet today. The video shows the frontline warrior fighting the scorching sun and doing her duty with other police officials.