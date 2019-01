వారికి భాంగ్రా నాట్యం...వీరికి తైచీ విద్య: సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్న భారత్ చైనా జవాన్ల వీడియో

National

oi-Kannaiah

English summary

Soldiers are the pillars of a nation, without them, we cannot breath safe air, as safeguarding the nation is not a piece of cake. The team requires to work hard all shifts and put their hours and hours to protect us.Well, the bond between India and China is something clearly known to both the nation, apart from that still there are moments that compel us to forget the bitterness against each other. The video is going viral on the web where a Chinese soldier teaching 24-form Taichi to some Indian Army Soldier. Take a look at the video.