ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఎఫెక్ట్ : ఉదయం నుంచి ఒడిదుడుకుల్లో.. చివరికి లాభాల్లో స్టాక్ మార్కెట్లు!

Stock market benchmark Sensex edged higher today on value-buying in blue-chips ahead of exit poll results for Gujarat election. Asian stocks moved sideways. In early noon trade, the Sensex was up 30 points at 33,083 while Nifty hovered near 10,200. The Sensex had lost 402.75 in the previous two sessions disappointed by grim economic data and the ADB lowering India's economic growth forecast. In her final act as the Fed chair, Janet Yellen moved to hike rates to a range of 1.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent, citing solid US job growth and household spending. The central bank kept its policy outlook on additional increases for 2018 and 2019 unchanged. Prominent gainers were Dr Reddy's, ONGC, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Heromoto Corp and Lupin.