కరోనా: ఏక్షణమైనా వ్యాక్సిన్ పంపిణీ -నిర్వహణపై కేంద్రం మార్గదర్శకాలు -దేశంలో కొత్తగా 30,245 కేసులు

English summary

India on Sunday registered 30,254 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 98.57 lakh, according to health ministry data. As India gears up for vaccination drive, the government said that a total of 100 people is expected to get the anti-Covid-19 shots at each site per day. In a draft SOP issued by health ministry to all states and union territoties, it stated that 100 people should be vaccinated per day at a site and if sufficient resources are available then up to 200 people can be vaccinated