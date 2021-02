English summary

India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 1,09,04,940 with 12,194 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated so far, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 92 people succumbed to the deadly virus while 11,106 were discharged from hospitals, according to the health ministry.