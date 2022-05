A Low Pressure Area lies over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast BoB at 0830 hours IST of today, .To move northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by 7th May evening and into a Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral BoB by 8th May evening pic.twitter.com/37GFGOH4Bt — India Meteorological Department (Indiametdept) May 6, 2022