రాఫెల్ కుంభకోణం: షాకింగ్ ట్విస్ట్ -భారతీయ మధ్యవర్తికి భారీగా లంచం -దసాల్ట్ రికార్డుల్లో పట్టివేత

English summary

The manufacturer of French combat jet Rafale agreed to pay one million euro to a middleman in India just after the signing of the Indo-French contract in 2016, an investigation by the French publication Mediapart has revealed. An amount of 508,925 euro was allegedly paid under "gifts to clients" head in the 2017 accounts of the Dassault group. The irregularity was first discovered by the inspectors of the French Anti-Corruption Agency, Agence Française Anticorruption (AFA), during their scheduled audit of Dassault.