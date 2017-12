న్యాయం కోసం వస్తే... మాయమాటలు చెప్పి రేప్ చేసిన పోలీసు అధికారి!

National

Ramesh Babu



A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector(ASI), who had allegedly raped a woman on Tuesday, was dismissed on Thursday. MN Tiwari, DCP (outer), told Hindustan Times that the policeman has been booked on rape charges and dismissed from service after the initial probe “confirmed” that he had raped the woman. The ASI went absconding and remained on the run at the time of filing this report. The DCP said CCTV footage as well as call record details pointed to the policeman’s involvement in the crime. The 30-year-old woman had visited the Mianwali police station a few days ago in connection with a matrimonial dispute and had sought police’s help to sort out the problem, said an investigator. The woman lives in the neighbourhood and does odd jobs, police said.