ఢిల్లీకి మహా అపఖ్యాతి: మహిళలపై లైంగిక వేధింపుల్లో ప్రపంచంలోనే టాప్!

English summary

India’s capital is one of the worst megacities in the world when it comes to the safety of women, a survey by the Thomson Reuters Foundation has revealed. The organisation asked was conducting a poll where it asked experts which of the world’s megacities are safe for women and which cities can do more to make sure its women do not face sexual violence and harassment and other harmful cultural practices and make sure that they have equal access to healthcare, finance and education. The survey was conducted in 19 of the world's biggest megacities (as ranked by the United Nations) between June and July 2017.