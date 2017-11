షాకింగ్: జీఎస్టీ పేరుతో పట్టపగలే, పన్ను తగ్గినా.. సామాన్యుడికి తిప్పలు తగ్గలే!

National

Ramesh Babu

GST reduced from 18% to 5% but the bill amount remains exactly the same ... Robbery in broad daylight @mcdonaldsin @arunjaitley pic.twitter.com/prFGetPtOw

English summary

After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that GST rates on restaurants are going to be slashed down, consumers everywhere had breathed a sigh of relief. However, it turns out food chains like McDonald's and Starbucks have tweaked their prices in a manner that the total bill is still remaining the same.