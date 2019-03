రేపు డీఎండీంకే అత్యవసర భేటీ .. లోక్ సభ ఎన్నికల్లో కలిసే పోటీ చేస్తామన్న అన్నాడీఎంకే

English summary

While the AIADMK remains hopeful of a tie-up with the DMDK for the Lok Sabha election, the latter has convened an emergency meeting of senior office-bearers in Chennai on Tuesday. It will be presided over by party leader Vijayakant. No agenda has been set for the meeting slated a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address a public rally on the Chennai outskirts on March 6, in which alliance party leaders will participate. The BJP is keen that the AIADMK finalises electoral pacts with all parties, including the DMDK, before the public meeting. On Sunday, senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar said that there need not be any doubt about a pact between the two.