ఈసీ అనూహ్య నిర్ణయం: నాలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఉప ఎన్నికలకు నో - ఎందుకంటే..

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it has decided not to hold by-elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & West Bengal as it has "received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of polls". "Commission has decided not to announce by-elections at this stage in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Commission received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of elections & issues related to it from Chief Secretaries/Chief Electoral Officers from these states," the election body state in a statement.