ఆ మూడు చట్టాలు.. మరణ శాసనాలు -కేంద్రంపై కేజ్రీవాల్ గుస్సా -రైతులతో ఢిల్లీ సీఎం భేటీ

English summary

The three farm laws passed by the Centre are "death warrants" for farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on sunday, shortly after meeting a delegation of farmer leaders from western Uttar Pradesh. "A detailed discussion took place with farmers from western UP over the three black laws. These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will go into the hands of a few corporates," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Chief Minister as saying.