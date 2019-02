ఫ్లాష్ బ్యాక్: 1965 భారత్ పాక్ యుద్ధంలో పట్టుబడ్డ కేసీ కరియప్ప... ఎలా విడుదలయ్యారు..?

English summary

It was the last day of the 1965 Indo–Pak war. The 36-year-old Squadron Leader KC Cariappa was flying near the border and was shot down. A few moments later, he emerged from the wreckage of the war plane and was taken prisoner by the Pakistan army. He said that his father KM Cariappa was man of values and when contacted for his release his answer was every one who were held captive were like his son and requested the pak army men to take care of them.