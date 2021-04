మాజీ ప్రధాని కుటుంబంలో విషాదం -కరోనాతో వాజపేయి మేనకోడలు కరుణా శుక్లా మృతి

English summary

Former MP and senior Congress leader Karuna Shukla died of COVID-19 at Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur during the early hours of Tuesday. Karuna Shukla, the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after she had tested positive for infection. The last rites will be performed today in Balodabazar.