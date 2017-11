National

English summary

After winning the Femina Miss India title, Manushi Chhillar created history by claiming the Miss World 2017 crown. The gorgeous diva from Haryana has been receiving congratulatory messages from across the globe.Social media is abuzz with praises for Manushi, who made the entire nation proud. Apart from her beauty, the Miss World 2017 is also being much appreciated for her winning answer.