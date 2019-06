చిన్నారికి న్యాయం జరిగింది : కథువా తీర్పుపై విచారణ అధికారి రమేశ్

English summary

Former Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Ramesh Kumar Jalla who headed the probe into the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua last year said on Monday that he was happy that justice was delivered to the victim. “I am happy that the little soul has got justice,” he said after a special court convicted six people of the crime. Although the crime and the subsequent probe drove a wedge between the the PDP and the BJP which were then running a coalition government, Jalla said his team never faced any political pressure from either party during investigations. Jalla who was a Senior Superintendent of Police in the crime branch, retired last month.