Days after a sex CD allegedly featuring its leader emerged, Hardik Patel's Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, or PAAS, on Thursday accused the BJP of commissioning the "morphed video clips" and claimed 52 more similar clips were on their way. "Our sources have told us 22 clips are of Hardik while the remaining clips are of other PAAS leaders," the Patidar group's convener Dinesh Bambhania said.