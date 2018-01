ఇతర రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఆకస్మిక పర్యటనలు వద్దు.., సీఎంలకు కేంద్రం సంచలన ఆదేశాలు

National

Ramesh Babu

The Union Home Ministry has asked all chief ministers not to make surprise visits to other states, saying these might pose a security risk to the visiting dignitary. In a communication to all chief secretaries, the ministry conveyed that it has come to know that sometimes chief minister of a state travels to another state without informing the host government.The Home Ministry told the chief secretaries to convey to the respective chief ministers the need to inform the host state when he or she visits another state in the interests of security.