బుద్గాంలో కూలిన జెట్ విమానం .. ఇద్దరు పైలట్ల దుర్మరణం

English summary

an Indian Air Force jet crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. As per reports, two pilots are feared dead in the crash. Police have rushed to the spot. On the IAF aircraft crash, SSP Budgam said technical team of the Indian Air Force will arrive and ascertain facts. ""Till now, we have found two bodies," the Budgam SSP said. The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, news agency PTI said as it quoted officials. The jet broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, and added that one body was seen near the site crash. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, the officials said.