బీజేపీ ఎంపీపై పరువు నష్టం, నోటీసులు, నాతల్లి ముస్లీం, పాక్ వెళ్లిపోమంటావా ? ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ ఫైర్ !

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

I have sent a legal notice to Mr. Pratap Simha (BJP Mysuru MP), as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally & if he doesn't, I will be taking criminal action against him said Actor Prakash Rai In Bengaluru press club on November 23.