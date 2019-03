బీజేపీ భవితవ్యం ఆ మూడు సామాజిక వర్గాల చేతుల్లో..! వారి ఓటుబ్యాంకును కొల్లగొడితేనే మళ్లీ ఛాన్స్!

English summary

They say the road to Delhi goes through Lucknow. And it will not be any different in 2019. By joining hands, arch rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have set themselves up for a mouth-watering contest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per C-Voter, a well-known survey agency in India and overseas, 47 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh could prove to be the bane of BJP in the elections. In these 47 constituencies, the Muslim-Yadav-Dalit (MYD) population is higher than 50 per cent. C-Voter data suggests that every parliamentary constituency (PC) in UP has more than 40 per cent MYD population.