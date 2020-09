English summary

Speaking on the country’s fight against coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday told Lok Sabha that the rate of infection has been low in India. He also added that nearly 77 percent of patients have recovered. Saying that India has very well managed its fight against coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "With our endeavour to manage Covid-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries."