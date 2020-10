English summary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for India to grow bigger than China in terms of "power and scope" today, at the organisation's key Vijayadashami celebrations. "Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it," Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted, slamming the RSS, BJP.