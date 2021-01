India-Wide Vaccine Dry Run -నేడు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా డమ్మీ వ్యాక్సిన్ డ్రైరన్ -వచ్చే వారం అసలైన టీకాలు

English summary

After successfully concluding the coronavirus vaccination dry run in four states, a similar mega-drill will be conducted in all states and union territories on Saturday. An expert panel of the country’s drug regulator on Friday recommended emergency use authorisation be granted to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The approval by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) paves the way for mass immunisation with the vaccine to begin within the next few days.