పోలీస్ దంపతుల దారుణ హత్య -ప్రియుడితో కలిసి మైనర్ కూతురి ఘాతుకం -ఊరొదిలి పరార్

English summary

In a chilling incident, a SAF constable and his wife were found murdered in their house at Rukmani Nagar here on Thursday. Their teenaged daughter is also missing from the house. Constable Jyotiprasad Sharma and his wife Neelam were knifed to death by unidentified persons in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police stated that Sharma’s house is built in two parts. In one part, his elderly parents live and in another part he along with his wife and two children – an 18-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter.