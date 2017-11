తినే ఆహారంలో, తాగే నీళ్లలో విషం.. ట్రక్కులతో తొక్కిచ్చి..: భారతలో మారణహోమానికి ఐసిస్ ప్లాన్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In an audio tape terrorist organisation ISIS could be heard asking its followers to launch attacks on Kumbh Mela and Thrisoor Puram. The tape has the voice of an engineering graduate namely Abdul Rasheed who is asking the ISIS followers to Hindus at Kumbh Mela by poisoning water and food. “You are intelligent people, many of you have had higher education, you know how to implement it. Use your intelligence to kill kafirs, kill them, poison their food, poison all of their water. You could use trucks. Ram trucks into melas of Hindus, Thrissur Pooram, they have Maha Kumbh mela, all stupid things happen at these gatherings,” Rasheed said in the tape. He further said that truck attacks similar to the one carried out in the West should be used to kill non-Muslims.