National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Jio is giving Prime customers 100 percent cashback on recharges of Rs. 399 under a new promotional offer for the festive season. Named the Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, it is applicable only on the Rs. 399 prepaid and postpaid plans and will entitle customers to vouchers worth Rs. 400. The offer is available now and run till October 18.