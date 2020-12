English summary

Hitting out at Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan and “Bigg Boss” Tamil, TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the show hosted by the actor-politician for a private television channel will spoil families. The minister criticised the 66-year-old star, alleging he has joined politics recently after retiring from acting and does not know anything. Kamal Haasan also reacts on cm EPS comments.