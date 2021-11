Around 3.50 am today, 5 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed b/w Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division, due sudden falling of boulders on the train. All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported: South Western Railway (SWR)



