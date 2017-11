భారత్ లో పాగాకు ఐసిస్ యత్నం, గల్ఫ్ నుంచి భారీగా నిధులు, అప్రమత్తమైన ఇంటెలిజెన్స్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a shocking development in Kerala, yet another link has been established between the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the dreaded terrorist organisation ISIS in Syria. Police have uncovered a money trail behind the migration of youths from Kannur in Kerala to Syria to fight for the so-called Islamic State. According to reports, the recruited youths from the state were paid by a local Popular Front of India activist, K O P Thasleem. Reportedly, Thasleem channelled the money through a hawala route from the Gulf.