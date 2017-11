కరెన్సీపై మహాత్మ వద్దనందుకు రూ. 10 వేలు ఫైన్: తమాషాగా ఉందా, హై కోర్టు సీరియస్ !

National

The Madras High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, seeking a direction to the Union of India, refraining it from using the word ‘Mahatma’ in the Indian currency. A bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar dismissed the PIL with a cost of Rs 10,000, to be paid to the registrar general of the high court.