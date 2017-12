భార్య ఆలస్యంగా నిద్ర లేచిందని... ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్ చెప్పి ఇంట్లోంచి గెంటేసిన భర్త!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

As the government has framed a draft law to end the practice of instant triple talaq, a woman in Uttar Pradesh woke up to a rude shock with her husband uttering the three dreaded words. Gul Afshan, a resident of Azimnagar in Rampur district, said that her husband Qasim thrashed her and divorced her by uttering talaq thrice because she woke up late in the morning. The wife alleged that later, Qasim used to beat her from the very beginning. Earlier, the Supreme Court declared the practice of instant divorce as void and unconstitutional and termed it as arbitrary and violative of the right to equality of Muslim women.