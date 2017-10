మన్ కీ బాత్: ఇందిరా గాంధీని గుర్తు చేసుకున్న ప్రధాని మోడీ

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'on Sunday. The programme will begin at 11 am on October 29. This would be the 37th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The programme will also be streamed on the You Tube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.