అంబానీకి బాంబు బెదిరింపు: సచిన్ వాజే మెర్సిడెజ్ సీజ్.. స్కార్పియో ఒరిజినల్ నంబర్ ప్లేట్ స్వాధీనం?

English summary

The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, which allegedly used to be driven by arrested police officer Sachin Vaze. The anti-terror agency has recovered ₹ 5 lakh cash, a note-counting machine, some clothes and the license plate of the SUV from the car.