ఊహించిందే జరిగింది: బీజేపీలో చేరిన ముకుల్ రాయ్‌..

Ramesh Babu

Mukul Roy, a founding member of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in Delhi today, declaring that his new party "will in the near future grab power in West Bengal." He also said he was "proud to be working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "I have joined the BJP today, I am very much confident. I believe BJP is not a communal force but a secular force," Mr Roy said, encouraged to speak in Bangla by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who announced his induction.