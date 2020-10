నితీశ్ సభలో 'లాలూ జిందాబాద్' నినాదాలు... ఆగ్రహంతో ఊగిపోయిన సీఎం...

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/tJ0P1tK2ny

English summary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, lost his cool during an election rally in Parsa when a group of people began shouting slogans in favour of his long-time rival and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. The JD(U) chief was in Parsa to address a rally in support of JD(U) candidate Chandrika Rai, an old aide of Yadav who crossed over to Kumar's party recently.