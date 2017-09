భారత్ ఆటలు సాగవు.. అజిత్ దోవల్ వ్యూహాలు ఫలించవు: పాకిస్తాన్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pakistan today said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s “offensive defense and double squeeze” strategy to make India a regional hegemon will never succeed.Exercising its right to reply in the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan said it is “unfortunate” that India has chosen to criticise the statement of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Kashmir “which reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the oppressed and suffering people” of the Valley. “The strategy offensive defense and double squeeze floated blatantly by NSA Doval which India believes can make it a regional hegemon can never succeed,” Tipu Usman, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, said.