సంజయ్ భన్సాలీని వదలి ‘పద్మావతి’ కష్టాలు!

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film has been mired in controversies for almost a year now but the controversies have escalated massively in the last one month. With organisations thretening to cut of the lead actor’s nose to the director traveling with security, the film is facing a lot of protests around the country. The film is scheduled to release on December 1.