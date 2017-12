National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Dozens of motorbikes throb, rev and zoom. Varacha road in Surat explodes in noise and tumult as Patidar leader Hardik Patel begins his road show. Sporting bright yellow caps, waving flags, some wielding cardboard ploughs to emphasise their farming roots, thousands of Patidar youths roar in unison, "Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar".As Hardik's motorcade rumbles forward, youths begin to sprint past, trying not to lose sight of him.